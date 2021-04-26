LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. LINKA has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $4.38 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LINKA has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00064746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00061669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.00739891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00094456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.85 or 0.07454087 BTC.

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

