LinkEye Market Cap Reaches $9.36 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LinkEye has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00282906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.27 or 0.01007788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.90 or 0.00701746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,616.91 or 0.99829156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

