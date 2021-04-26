Liquity (LQTY) Trading Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $35.63 or 0.00066125 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $766,019.01 and $10.11 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00285142 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.00988597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00723071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,253.68 or 1.00677726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

