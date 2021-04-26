Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s share price rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 176,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,853,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

