LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect LivaNova to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.40-1.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.40-1.90 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LIVN opened at $82.92 on Monday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

