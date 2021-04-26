Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $377.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.72 and a 200-day moving average of $357.83. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.