Logitech International (LOGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LOGI opened at $117.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24.
In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Logitech International
Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.
