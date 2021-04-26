Logitech International (LOGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LOGI opened at $117.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

