Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 800 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

