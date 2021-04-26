Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 6,500 Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

In other news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.