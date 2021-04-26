Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $8,096,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $1,752,379.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.