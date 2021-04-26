Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,463,000 after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $87,725,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $155.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $156.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

