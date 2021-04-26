Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $241,000 Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.98 million, a P/E ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $64.18.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $1,318,573. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

