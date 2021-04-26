Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $592,041.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

