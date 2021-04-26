LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.32. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.