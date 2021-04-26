LPL Financial LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,268 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.42.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $710.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

