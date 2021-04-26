LPL Financial LLC Invests $47,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577,902 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,411,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ambev by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

