LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LXU stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.91.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.25). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 768,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

