Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.80. 776,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,184. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.84. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $213.97 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,030,000 after buying an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $42,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

