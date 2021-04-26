Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LL opened at $24.31 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

