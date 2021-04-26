Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s stock price rose 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.60 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 44,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,762,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

