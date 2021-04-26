Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,392. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.