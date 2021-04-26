M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,056 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $59.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.