Main Street Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 105.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.9%.

MAIN stock opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Main Street Capital news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

