ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $119.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $120.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $8,531,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

