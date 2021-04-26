Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.32.

MRO opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $1,310,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

