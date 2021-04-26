MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $538.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $538.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $507.46 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $416.04 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $519.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

