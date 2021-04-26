MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 50.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,202 shares during the period. MasTec makes up 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in MasTec by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in MasTec by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.64. 16,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $102.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.