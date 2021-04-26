Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $371.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $387.06 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $252.83 and a 12 month high of $389.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.