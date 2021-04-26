Matrix AI Network Market Cap Hits $23.30 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.78 or 0.00454893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000598 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

