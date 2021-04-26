McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $91.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

