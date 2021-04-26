Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 9,590 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.19 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

