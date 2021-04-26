Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Sells $188,118.52 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Borge Hald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Borge Hald sold 78,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $3,449,940.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Borge Hald sold 350,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $14,224,000.00.

MDLA traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.83. 1,592,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. Medallia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Medallia by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medallia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 718,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medallia by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

