Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 15,687 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.02, for a total value of $2,933,782.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,362,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,990,119.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $1,532,403.90.

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50.

MEDP opened at $191.29 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average is $143.89.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

