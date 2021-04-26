MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 2.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $31,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after acquiring an additional 226,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of MET traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.10. 134,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,193. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

