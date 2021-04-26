Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OUKPY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. 60,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,809. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies and end-to-end solutions and services for minerals processing, aggregates, metals refining, and recycling industries worldwide. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for quarries, aggregates contractors, construction companies, as well as for demolition and recycling applications; and a portfolio of process solutions, equipment, and services, as well as plant delivery capability for mining operations.

