Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of MFGP opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Micro Focus International has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

