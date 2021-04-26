Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,161,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.27. 2,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $102.23 and a one year high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

