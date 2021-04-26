MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading Down 8.7%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) dropped 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 15,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 556,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.71.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

