Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 1-Day Volume Hits $152,804.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $25.01 or 0.00046412 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $34.03 million and $152,804.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00285142 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.00988597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00723071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,253.68 or 1.00677726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,360,526 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

