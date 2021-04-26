Mizuho Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $101.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

FANG opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

