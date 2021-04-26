Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells $1,110,516.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $1,110,516.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,118.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $173.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.97. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.22.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.