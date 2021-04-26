Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $62.50 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $65.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

