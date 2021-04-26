Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after buying an additional 788,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after buying an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.