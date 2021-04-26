Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Reaches $11.42 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001101 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $41,541.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.65 or 0.00713075 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003882 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 319.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

