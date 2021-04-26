Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO stock opened at $327.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.07. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

