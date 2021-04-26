Mooncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00457678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

