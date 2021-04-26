Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

MCRUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Morgan Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Advanced Materials (MCRUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.