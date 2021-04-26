Morgan Stanley Boosts SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $14.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
SITC opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.66.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
