Morgan Stanley Boosts SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $14.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SITC. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.66.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.