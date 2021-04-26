Morgan Stanley Buys 45,381 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CNA Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

CNA stock opened at $47.34 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

