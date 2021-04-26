Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of United Community Banks worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI opened at $33.41 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

